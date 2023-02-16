Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $392.91, but opened at $340.07. Boston Beer shares last traded at $341.34, with a volume of 239,389 shares.

The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

