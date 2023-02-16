Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $351.47.

SAM traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.91. 232,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,423. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $426.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day moving average of $358.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

