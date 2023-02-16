Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

BPF.UN stock opened at C$16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.66. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.61.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

