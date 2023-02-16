Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,172. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.