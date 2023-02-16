Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,593 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 125,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -241.07%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

