Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $52,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.18. The company had a trading volume of 135,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,079. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.27 and its 200-day moving average is $298.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.