Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $145.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,561. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $391.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391,602 shares of company stock worth $802,932,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

