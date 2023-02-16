Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $25.74 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,745 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $154.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. The company has a market capitalization of $420.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

