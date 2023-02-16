Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 825,000 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 825,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pure Storage by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 302,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

