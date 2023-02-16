Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 141,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 3,322,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,695,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.