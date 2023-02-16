Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 866,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,452,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,356,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.2 %

CNI traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $117.10. 148,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.