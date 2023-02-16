Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Tetra Tech worth $48,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.2 %

TTEK traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.09. 12,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,368 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.