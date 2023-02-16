Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BOXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Boxed Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BOXD opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Boxed has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Boxed Company Profile
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.