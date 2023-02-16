Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Boxed Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOXD opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Boxed has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boxed Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxed by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 376,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxed by 23,719.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 368,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxed by 249.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boxed by 135.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 544,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

