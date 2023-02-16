Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

