Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:BAP opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

