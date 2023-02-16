Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

