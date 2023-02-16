Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of RCI opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

