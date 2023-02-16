Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $564,000 in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

