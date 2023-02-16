Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 141,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.0 %
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
