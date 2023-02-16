Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BRZE. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.