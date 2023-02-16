Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.99

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.99 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 71.90 ($0.87). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 70.40 ($0.85), with a volume of 2,931,099 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group

Breedon Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Carol Hui acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,237.19).

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.