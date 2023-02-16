Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.28 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.89). Approximately 351,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 826,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.80 ($0.91).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Brickability Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.33. The company has a market capitalization of £217.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
