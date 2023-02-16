Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.28 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.89). Approximately 351,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 826,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.80 ($0.91).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.33. The company has a market capitalization of £217.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

About Brickability Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.