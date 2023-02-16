Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 77,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

