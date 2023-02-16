Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 70,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Bridgetown stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Bridgetown has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of -0.11.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

