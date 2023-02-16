Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 268,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,254,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 7.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 100,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 79,937,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 624,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

