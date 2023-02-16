Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 633,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,545. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
