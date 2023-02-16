Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 633,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,545. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

