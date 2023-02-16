Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,872 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 70,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 213,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.