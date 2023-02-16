British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £100,815 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($122,378.00).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,149.50 ($38.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,340.21. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,893 ($35.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,307.48.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.56) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,898 ($47.32).

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.