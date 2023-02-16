BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 36,408 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,721,000 after purchasing an additional 878,609 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $33,318,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3,038.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 479,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,852,865 shares of company stock worth $670,480,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.00 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

