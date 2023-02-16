BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

