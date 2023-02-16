BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 305,139 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gildan Activewear Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

