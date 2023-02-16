BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 305,139 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $41.10.
Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.
