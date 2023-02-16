BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 283,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $1,759,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $133.74 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.