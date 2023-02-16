BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 182.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Up 7.5 %

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

