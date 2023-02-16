BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON stock opened at $315.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.