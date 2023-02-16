BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 11,631 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.