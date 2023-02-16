BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 11,909 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.