BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,331 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $279.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.96 and its 200-day moving average is $262.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

