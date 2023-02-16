BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 29,412 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,412 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

