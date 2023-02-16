Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.95-$2.03 EPS.
Brixmor Property Group Price Performance
BRX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 274,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,013. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.
Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 337,421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 294,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
