Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.95-$2.03 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 274,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,013. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 337,421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 294,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

