Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Broadcom by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,569,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 15.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $605.22. 266,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.59 and its 200 day moving average is $525.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

