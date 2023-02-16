Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Broadcom by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $607.15. 337,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,801. The firm has a market cap of $253.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $574.59 and a 200 day moving average of $525.58.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.
