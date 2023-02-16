Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $160.27

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.27.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 975.7% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.