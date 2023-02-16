Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT at $31.88

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

