Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $54.00

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE TAP opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,661.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

