Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $17.00

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $230,880,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after buying an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 559.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 3,424,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VRT opened at $16.07 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.