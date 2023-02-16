Brokers Issue Forecasts for Triton International Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triton International in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday.

TRTN stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

