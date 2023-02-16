Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%.

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

