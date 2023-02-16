Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 20,511 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $115,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.