Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 439,344 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,344 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $63,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $2,684,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,775 shares of company stock worth $3,229,614. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

