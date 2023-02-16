Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 66,039 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $77,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ZWS stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 4.81%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

